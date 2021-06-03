Houston woman killed in crash on I-12, I-10 interchange in Slidell

The crash happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near the intersection with Interstate 10 and claimed the life of 33-year-old Megan Smith.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say a Houston woman died in a fatal crash on Interstate 12 in Slidell early Thursday morning.

Troopers say Smith was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima eastbound on I-12 approaching the I-10 exit when “for reasons still under investigation” the Altima drove off the roadway and down an embankment. The car struck and rolled over the I-10 guardrail before coming to rest in the I-10 westbound lanes.

State police say Smith was wearing her seatbelt but still had fatal injuries. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced her dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, the LSP said.