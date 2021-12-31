Hurricane Ida damaged home burns down in Hammond

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

HAMMOND, La. — A home damaged in Hurricane Ida caught fire in Hammond last night.

Fire fighters were called out to a home on Tootsie Ktichen Road Thursday night where a home was completely engulfed in flames.

According to Hammond Fire Chief Daniel Folks, someone driving on I-55 called spotted the fire and called it in.

Folks says no one was living in the home, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ida and had several trees on top of it. Folks said there was still electricity running to the home.

It took fire fighters an hour to get it under control and several more hours to put it out completely. Folks said no one was inside the home at the time.

