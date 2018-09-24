A Lacombe woman was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for killing her 22-month-old foster child, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

44-year-old Trenique C. Faciane, who owned a daycare at the time of the child’s death, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. St. Tammany deputies said Faciane admitted to beating the toddler, Madison Parrot, with a hairbrush, shaking and dropping her in a bathtub on May 21, 2015.

The child later died and the cause was determined to be multiple blunt force trauma with bleeding to her brain, the district attorney’s office says.

Family members, including the victim’s mother, wrote impact statements prior to Faciane's sentencing.

“She was only 22 months old,” the mother wrote. “What did my baby do to have this

done to her? There’s days I can’t deal with the fact that she will never come home to her family that so much loved her.”

The maximum possible sentence for manslaughter is 40 years in prison.

© 2018 WWL