SLIDELL, La. — Police said a driver suffered only minor injuries after barely avoiding a large falling tree on Highway 190 in Slidell Monday morning.

The Slidell Police Department shared photos on its official Facebook Page of the fallen tree near Walnut Street. The post said a pickup truck was driving westbound on Highway 190 when the driver saw tree start to fall.

Police say the driver tried to avoid the tree but still had minor injuries after the tree cause significant damage to the truck's front end.

The roadway was closed as crews worked to clear the area of debris. Drivers should use an alternate route.