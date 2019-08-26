MANDEVILLE, La. — Mandeville Police now know “Who Dat.”

The man accused of impersonating a police officer, then urinating on a gas station owner’s car while wearing a Drew Brees jersey turned himself in to police.

Police say Christian Gross, 24, got into an argument with store employees because the bathroom door was locked. Gross then pulled out a badge, claiming he was a Mandeville police officer, before relieving himself on the gas station owner’s car.

Gross is a former Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s correctional officer, but quit back in July. Police say he reported his commission card and badge stolen before he resigned.

Gross surrendered to police Sunday night and was booked with impersonating a police officer.