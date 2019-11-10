LACOMBE, La. — A man has died after being found inside of a submerged car in the water by a boat launch in Lacombe Friday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said that a deputy doing a routine patrol of the area saw the top of a vehicle in the water around 8 a.m. near the Bayou Lacombe Main Street boat launch.

Several first responding agencies worked on the scene and the man was pulled out of the car. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

The body was turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office for identification and a determination on cause and manner of death.

Early indications from the investigation do not suggest that foul play was involved.

“It’s always unfortunate when a life is lost,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Our prayers go out to this man’s family as well as the deputies and emergency personnel who worked tirelessly in an attempt to save him.”

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.