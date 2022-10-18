Mother shoots and kills daughter in an apparent murder-suicide, STPSO reports

Authorities say the 911 dispatcher heard what appeared to be a gunshot during the call.

MANDEVILLE, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide after a woman called 911 and told the dispatcher she had just shot her daughter and that she was going to shoot herself.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happened at about 8:30 Tuesday morning in the 700 block of Lane Street near Mandeville.

Authorities say the woman was in her 40s and her daughter was in her 20s.

Police say the mother told the dispatcher that she had shot her daughter. The dispatcher then heard what appeared to be a gunshot.

Deputies responded to the call and when they arrived at the home they found two deceased women.

St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office is working to positively identify the women and to determine the official cause of death.