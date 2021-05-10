Missing teen last seen Saturday in Tangipahoa Parish

“Elexia has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Her family and our detectives are worried about her,” a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page said.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Saturday morning.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says Elexia Meeker of Bedico was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, a black hooded jacket, and black leggings. She also has braces and a pierced nose.

“Elexia has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Her family and our detectives are worried about her,” a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page said.

Anyone with information about Meeker’s whereabouts is asked to call the TPSO at 985-345-6150.