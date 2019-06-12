SLIDELL, La. — Months after his home was destroyed by a fire, a Northshore firefighter says he's facing a homeowner's nightmare.

Slidell Firefighter Dustin Moreau owns a condo at Emerald Forest Apartments, but his building was declared a total loss after it caught fire in June. He was working as an EMT and not at home when it happened.

“I was dropping off a patient and I got a phone call saying my place was on fire,” said Moreau.

St. Tammany fire investigators believe the fire started when a resident improperly discarded a cigarette.

Co-workers, friends and the community supported Moreau after the fire but several months later he still cannot move back into his home with no resolution in sight.

No work has been done to repair the building at this time. The property manager told WWLTV it took 60 days to receive an insurance check, and now they are in the middle of the contractor bidding process. She said it is too early to give an estimated date that repair work will begin.

Meanwhile, Moreau continues to pay his mortgage as well as monthly condo dues of $200. Moreau was told the condo due bill pays for yard and pool maintenance. Moreau hasn't lived at or used facility since the fire in June.

“When we come back home to the station after a fire we don't see that side, don't see what the victims through after and the process it takes,” said Moreau.

The Emerald Forest Apartments property manager did not want to do an interview. Moreau does have insurance, but says there is a cap much he can receive for rent which is quickly approaching five months after the fire.

There were nine other units in the building, Moreau hopes sharing their story will help speed up the recovery process.