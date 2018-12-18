(SLIDELL) – Deputies have arrested two people who used an Internet dating service to set up a meeting and then rob a man on the Northshore earlier this month.

Heather Tuttle, 32, and Michael Smith, 35 are behind bars after tricking a man to go on a date with Tuttle and then robbing him at gunpoint on Dec. 9, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office officials said.

According to police, the set up started when the victim, a 33-year-old man, agreed to meet Tuttle near Oak Harbor Boulevard for breakfast after talking on a dating site.

The victim told deputies that when he arrived, Tuttle asked him to drive to a different location. Once in the car, though, she pulled out a gun and forced the driver to go to the end of Harbor Drive, where Smith came in a second vehicle.

Tuttle amd Smith then took the man’s cellphone, keys and wallet and fled the scene.

The pair, both from Sumrall, MS, were arrested the following week on counts of Armed Robbery and Access Device Fraud and booked in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.