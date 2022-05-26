Police ID suspect in Northshore sports complex shooting

Anyone with information on Newsome's location is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-898-2338.

TICKFAW, La. — Police are searching for the man they say fired a gun outside a Northshore sports complex

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, arrest warrants were issued for 20-year-old Steven Newsom after he allegedly fired a gun outside the Coquille Sports Complex on May 24.

Newsome, a Tickfaw resident, is wanted for illegal discharge of a firearm, aggravated criminal damage, and illegal carrying of a firearm.