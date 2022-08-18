Salmen High student arrested for bringing gun to school, police report

SLIDELL, La. — Police arrested a 15-year-old Salmen High School student after they brought a loaded handgun to school, according to Slidell Police.
Police report that a school resource officer was told that the student was carrying a gun on school grounds around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.
A police spokesperson said the student was quickly located and a 9mm handgun was found concealed in their waistband.
Officers arrested the student for illegal carrying of a weapon on school property and they were booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.