Salmen High student arrested for bringing gun to school, police report

A police spokesperson said the student was quickly located and a 9mm handgun was found concealed in their waistband.

SLIDELL, La. — Police arrested a 15-year-old Salmen High School student after they brought a loaded handgun to school, according to Slidell Police.

Police report that a school resource officer was told that the student was carrying a gun on school grounds around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Officers arrested the student for illegal carrying of a weapon on school property and they were booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.