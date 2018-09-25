A Slidell Police Department officer who was injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon has been identified and is “stabilized,” the Slidell Police Department released Tuesday night.

Officer Jason Seals was participating in a funeral escort on Highway 190 West around 12:30 p.m. near the Grand Theater when a vehicle pulled out in front of him, causing him to strike the vehicle and be ejected from his motorcycle, according to the Slidell Police Department.

He was immediately rushed to the University Medical Center in New Orleans.

Officer Seals is stabilized, however the next few days will be critical, the police department says.

“We are asking for your continued prayers and support. So far, all of your prayers have been answered!” the police department said.

