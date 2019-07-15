The Zea's Rotisserie & Bar on Northshore Boulevard in Slidell will close its doors permanently this Friday, July 19.

"Unfortunately, the trade area has changed dramatically and continuing to operate in the area is no longer viable," Paul Hutson, COO of Taste Buds Management said. "Slidell has been wonderful to us and we are grateful for the support of our local patrons throughout Zea’s time in the city."

Zea's still has restaurants open in Covington, New Orleans, Metairie, Harahan, Harvey, Kenner, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs and Lafayette, as well as a new location opening in Ridgeland, MS.

Hutson added that all Zea's Slidell employees will be given the option to transfer to one of those restaurants. If they choose not to, or can't, the company will provide resume and interview coaching, personal introductions, letters of recommendation and all owed benefits.