St. Tammany President announces at-home COVID test giveaway

NEW ORLEANS — St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper announced that at-home COVID-19 testing kits will be given away on Tuesday.

The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m., or until supplies last at:

Koop Drive Park and Ride (in front of St. Tammany Parish Government Complex) 21455 Koop Drive Mandeville, La. 70471

The testing kits will be limited to one kit per person in the vehicle and each kit includes two at-home tests.

Officials have asked that residents travel west on Koop Drive, before turning around and entering the Park and Ride.