State Police looking for hit-and-run suspect who injured man in Tangipahoa

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are looking for a dark hunter green 2003-2006 Chevrolet Silverado that injured a man during a hit-and-run in Tangipahoa Parish Monday morning, according to a press release.

LSP said that a pedestrian was walking in the eastbound lanes of LA Highway 3234 at around 5 a.m. on Monday near Puma Drive in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to LSP, the man was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound, which stopped briefly before fleeing the scene.

The pedestrian was critically injured as a result of the hit-and-run, LSP said.

LSP said that the vehicle appears to have damage to its front end.

"This crash remains under investigation and Troopers ask that anyone with any information regarding this crash please contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250, or their local law enforcement agency," the press release said.

