A third person has been arrested for their involvement in a deadly fight on Saturday in St. Tammany Parish.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Blaine Manalle of Slidell, was arrested Monday night for one count of second-degree murder. She was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

The fight occurred Saturday around 5:30 p.m. on a sand bar along the West Pearl River near the Davis Landing Boat Launch. Deputies learned there was a fight between two large groups that resulted in the death of 46-year-old Jeffery Howell.

The sheriff’s office previously arrested 21-year-old Cameron Alphonso and 22-year-old Alden Kindergran Sunday morning on charges of manslaughter and disturbing the peace, however the charge for Alphonso was upgraded to second-degree murder on Monday.

Detectives are conducting more interviews and continuing the investigation that may lead to additional arrests, the sheriff’s office says.



