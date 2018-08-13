Two busy intersections in Slidell will be closed for hours Monday after a freight train crashed into a truck carrying tires Monday morning, police say.

The Slidell Police Department shared photo of the crash on their Facebook page Monday. The photos show dozens of tires spilling from a trailer near the intersection of Front Street and Gause Boulevard.

PHOTOS: Train crashes into tire truck in Slidell, closes major intersection

In a statement, the department said only minor injuries have been reported.

Police say railroad crossings at that location and Front Street and West Hall will be closed for several hours.

The St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 is at the scene.

