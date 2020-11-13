$100 million investment | Ochsner to open 15 health centers in underserved communities

The clinics will be placed in areas where patients have had issues accessing healthcare.

NEW ORLEANS — State and local officials have teamed up with Ochsner Health and Xavier University for a 10-year commitment to giving more Louisianans access to health care, beginning with a $100 million investment in the first five years.

Over the next three years, 15 community health centers will be opened in areas in Louisiana underserved, healthcare wise, tailoring each clinic to the needs of the patients it serves.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said there was no excuse to not do more to help people in Louisiana get the healthcare they need.

“I’m grateful to Ochsner and Xavier University for coming together to develop a comprehensive strategy to address these pressing issues and the Brees Dream Foundation for supporting this important work,” Edwards said. “Louisiana has consistently been one of the least healthy states in our nation, and we know that COVID-19 is especially dangerous for those who suffer from diabetes, high blood pressure and other chronic illnesses. It’s more important than ever to help all of our people get – and stay – healthy.”

The clinics will be placed in areas where patients have had issues accessing healthcare, leading them to use emergency rooms more often. The locations will be:

Orleans and Jefferson Parishes (6)

Northshore

Baton Rouge (2)

Shreveport (2)

Monroe

Lafayette (2)

Lake Charles

"This commitment goes beyond the physical clinical buildings," an Ochsner statement about the plan said. "Through collaboration with federal and state leaders, we will further enhance care through digital medicine tools and telehealth programs."

Saints quarterback Drew Brees' foundation announced a $5 million gift to support the clinics earlier this year.

Ochsner officials said Brees' donation will significantly help with long-term plans to make healthcare more affordable, convenient, and accessible to all.

In partnership with Ochsner, Xavier University President Dr. Reynold Verret announced a plan to develop a Center for Health Equity, aimed at studying health inequity due to race, gender, and socioeconomic status.

“Our health outcomes are driven by social factors, social determinants of health. It is so important that we come together to face these issues head-on,” Verret said. “This center has the potential to profoundly improve the wellbeing of our communities here in Louisiana.”

Consistently ranked at or near the bottom in healthcare for almost a decade, Louisiana ranked 49th in the country in 2020 by America's Health Rankings, Ochsner officials said during a formal press conference.

A high percentage of children in poverty; smoking; obesity; low birth weights; and a higher number of deaths caused by cancer; and heart disease — All of these are challenges Louisiana needs to overcome to improve overall health in the state, officials said.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.