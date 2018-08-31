At least one person is dead following a plane crash in Vermilion Parish.

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened off of Rosewood Road, west of Kaplan, when the plane hit a tower that broadcasts KAJN-FM and Louisiana Public Broadcasting. The tower collapsed.

VPSO confirmed that one person was killed, but is not releasing additional information at this time.

The tower collapse knocked KAJN-FM off the air, according to the radio station.

This story will have more information when it is available.

Read more on the Daily Advertiser's website.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved