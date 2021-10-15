1 hospitalized after escape from burning building off Carrollton Ave

Firefighters at the scene told WWL-TV that nine people were in the house and got out safely. One had to be rescued from the roof.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters say one person was hospitalized after escaping from a burning building in the Central Carrollton area on Friday morning.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the fire was reported just before 6 a.m. at a three-story duplex in the 2300 block of Short Street.

Firefighters arriving at the scene saw a 20-year-old man on the roof of the building calling for help. The man was treated for inhaling smoke and paramedics took him to a hospital for further observation.

One firefighter was also treated at the scene for "chest pains."

The NOFD said firefighters were told that nine people lived in the building and one person was unaccounted for. Firefighters called for backup and while they were searching the building the unaccounted person arrived at the scene.

The NOFD said the fire spread to the building's second and third floors, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the original building.

The fire was classified as "under control" at 7:35 a.m.

