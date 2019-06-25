Ten-million dollars worth of new ferry boats remain docked along the Mississippi River in Algiers.

On Tuesday, WWL-TV spotted workers on the boats fixing problems keeping passengers from using the ferries.

The two boats arrived in New Orleans more than a year ago. They are slated to replace the aging and unreliable boats now carrying passengers across the river between Canal Street and Algiers Point and between Chalmette and Algiers.

It's a sore subject for Skip Gallagher, one of a handful of riders seeking answers at a morning meeting of the RTA Board of Commissioners.

"Is there some update on the ferries? The new ferries?” Alexander asked.

RTA attorney Sundiata Haley told Gallagher that Metal Shark, the company that built the boats, is now addressing “deficiencies” on the ferries.

"Metal Shark is actually out on the ferries as we speak," Haley said. "We're hopeful that those deficiencies can be addressed within the next day or two."

But much work still needs to be done before the ferries are good to go.

Inspections, outlined in a June 3 report by an RTA consultant, spelled out a long punch list.

The report identified problems with rescue equipment and fuel tanks.

Metal Shark must also install washers where different types of metal touch on the boat.

"That can very quickly erode the aluminum construction of the boat," Gallagher said.

Metal Shark VP Josh Stickles wrote in an email, "Our team has been working to provide additional isolation. While the vessels were built in accordance with industry standards, the RTA wanted additional isolation in areas where galvanic corrosion is generally not a concern, and we have accommodated them."

RTA Board chairman Flozell Daniels told WWL-TV that he's not sure when the ferries will be ready for passengers.

"I think we're talking weeks. It might be months," Daniels said. "I'm not really sure to be honest with you. I want to be transparent. We don't have a specific answer for that."

Metal Shark sounded more optimistic. Stickles claims it may just be a matter of days before the new boats are certified by a marine surveyor

"The majority of the items reviewed during the recent survey were found to be satisfactory," Stickles said. "The few outstanding items that remain are being addressed at this very moment."

The transit authority confirmed Burt Donnes, the manager in charge of the ferry operation, is no longer employed by the RTA.

"The change in management is very encouraging," Gallagher said. "I think that may have been part of the problem."

Daniels said that when it comes to deploying the new boats, the RTA is taking a safety-first approach.

"We're going to be responsible for the public and make sure that when we do get these boats going that they are safe and people feel really comfortable," Daniels said.

The new ferries must pass a final Coast Guard inspection before they can go into service.