Police say a 16-year-old has died after he was shot in the Little Woods area Wednesday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened in the 7800 block of Bass Street. Paramedics transported the 16-year-old to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.

© 2018 WWL