NEW ORLEANS - Three people have been shot and killed and seven others are injured after shots rang out on South Claiborne Avenue Saturday night.

Several people were being treated at the scene. Three of them were transported by EMS to area hospitals. Four took private transportation, according to The New Orleans Advocate's Ramon Vargas.

The incident occurred in the 3400 block of South Claiborne around 8:30 p.m.

