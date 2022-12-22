Animal shelters beg for fosters to get pets out of arctic weather

ARNO has around 20 dogs needing a foster for the holidays.

NEW ORLEANS — Animal shelters across southeastern Louisiana are urging people to foster if they can.

Animal Rescue of New Orleans is calling it an emergency because freezing temperatures are no match for their warehouse.

“It’s hard when it gets this cold to keep everyone warm," ARNO VP Ginny Baumann Robliotta said.

ARNO has around 20 dogs needing a foster for the holidays.

“Cupid is available for adoption, but she’s also available to go into what we call ‘Home for the Holidays: The Freeze Foster Emergency’ that we’re having right now," Robliotta said.

The rescue plans to move the remaining dogs to one area and concentrate heaters there over the weekend.

“But the less animals we have, the easier that will be," Robliotta said.

Unlike the dogs in the warehouse, the cats have central heat and air next door.

ARNO is asking everyone to consider fostering from local shelters, not just theirs.

Robliotta also said to remember that pets are not presents.

“Don’t forget dogs like these can live to be 15 years old right? Or older," Robliotta said, "And this is only a puppy, so it is a big commitment.”

If you already have a pet you need to keep warm, ARNO can help.

“If you’re concerned and you need a crate or a carrier, please contact us," Robliotta said, “You wouldn’t want to be outside, so you definitely don’t want your dogs or cats outside.”

ARNO is asking folks to fill out an application on their website by Thursday night, and they will process it so you can pick up a pet on Friday.