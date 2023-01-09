Travel picking back up this Labor Day

Travel is up this year about 4 percent over 2022.

NEW ORLEANS — Whether you started your long holiday weekend on Thursday, or you're just starting Friday after work, the roads and the skies will be more crowded.

Both U.S. travel and international travel are up from 2022.

According to AAA, bookings for flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises are up four percent from last year in the U.S., and domestic cruise travel is up 19 percent, but way up is international travel. That's up 44 percent. The favorite destinations for out of the country are Vancouver, Rome, London, Dublin, and Paris.

And if you're driving, Florida beaches are always a favorite.

“We were nervous. That's why our flight doesn't leave until 2:45 p.m.,” said a traveler who was at the airport three hours early. “So, we did get here early enough, hopefully, but I didn't reserve parking, so I'm nervous about that.”

Airport workers, from the valet parkers to the baggage handlers, say they are extra busy right now for the long weekend.

A couple from Mississippi added to this year's higher travel statistics in many categories, both car and air travel, and both U.S. and international travel. They drove in to MSY, so they could go south of the border.

“We got married on the beach in Destin six years ago on Labor Day weekend, so that our family could come. So, now we're celebrating our six-year anniversary and going to Cancun.

We're beach lovers so,” said a woman.

And Labor Day nuptials are the reason three generations of family, and friends are hitting the friendly skies.

“We're going to Denver for a family wedding, all the way from here. So, the weather hopefully will be wonderful,” said the woman who was worried about getting to the airport early. She said the wedding was planned on the three-day weekend for a reason. “Because it was a great time for everyone to kind of take a break and come visit.”

But the three-day weekend is not the only time to get out of town.

It's also a time for the Crescent City to be the final destination.

“Well, it's my birthday on Monday, and I came to eat. I had gumbo. I had fried shrimp, oysters. You had jambalaya, étouffée, and also, we hit Commander's Palace and Dooky Chase. So, we had a great time. I love New Orleans,” said a man, who was headed back to California with his wife.

A traveler filling up his car with gas, is already back, early, from St. George Island around Apalachicola, Florida because of an unwelcome visitor. He had to leave early due to Hurricane Idalia.

“The sheriff put mandatory evacuation on the whole island. So, we had to come home,” he said.

It's the height of hurricane season. So, if you vacation anywhere on the Gulf Coast, those are the odds. But no worries. All you have to do is drive back. This time, they are going to Destin.

“So, we're home for the holiday, but we're in Florida both times,” he said before and after Labor Day.

And then there are always those who use the long weekend for a “staycation.”

One man who was gassing up his car said he was not going away for the weekend. “No, I wish, but we are going to Garth Brooks Saturday night. Looking forward to that,” he said.

And AAA says expect to pay around the same price for gas that you paid last Labor Day weekend this year.