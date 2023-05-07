The Camellia Grill says beloved cat, Queenie, is missing

The restaurant's cameras show a man picking Queenie up and walking her towards a pickup truck early Monday morning.

NEW ORLEANS — The Camellia Grill is known for being a greasy spoon with hospitality on South Carrollton Avenue, but it's also been the home of an adorable cat named Queenie, since 2021.

General Manager Ronald Jaeger, said customers and employees love her.

“She’s the queen of the grill," Jaeger said.

Jaeger said Queenie lounges in the office while he's there, and she spends the rest of her time on the front porch. In both locations, she has a bed, food and water.

Queenie has earned her keep.

“She’s already caught three or four rats and brought them here for me," Jaeger said.

On Monday morning when Jaeger arrived at the restaurant, Queenie was missing. Jaeger said he searched the neighborhood and waited several hours before he decided to check the security footage.

“My waiter told me there was somebody up here Sunday night kind of hanging around too long with her, and sure enough it was him," Jaeger said, “Then he left, and that’s when he came back at midnight. No shoes on or nothing.”

Jaeger said it seemed like in the video that Queenie was trying to get away from the man.

“She kept running from him, but he finally grabbed her," Jaeger said.

Since sharing the video on the restaurant's social media pages, Jaeger said they've received several tips.

On Wednesday afternoon, some restaurant employees stopped by a residence on Magazine Street after receiving a tip that the man may live there, but the man was not there at the time.

The employees said if the cat is returned, there will be no hard feelings.

It's unclear if the man thought Queenie, was a stray.

“I don’t understand the guy’s reasoning but we’re not going to question that. We’re not really concerned about that. We just want the cat back," Jaeger said.

If you recognize the man or see Queenie, you're asked to call the restaurant. (504) 309-2679.