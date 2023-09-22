“I would like to thank Mayor Cantrell for having the confidence in me to lead the New Orleans Police Department," said Interim NOPD Superintendent Kirkpatrick. "

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell officially swore in Anne Kirkpatrick as Interim Superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department Friday morning.

"It is my esteemed pleasure to swear in Anne Kirkpatrick as the Interim Superintendent for the New Orleans Police Department as we await the City Council confirmation hearing process," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "Having served in multiple leadership capacities across several municipalities nationwide, Kirkpatrick's expertise, fearlessness and dedication to public safety has proven that she is a true leader and trailblazer and is the right choice to lead our world-class police department. I know that she will give this department, and this city as a whole, her very best every single day as we continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors. I, along with the people of the City of New Orleans, have nothing but the utmost gratitude to Michelle Woodfork for her public service and steady leadership in her interim capacity. I look forward to her continued leadership, and that of Interim Kirkpatrick, as we work together to continue to strengthen the City's unified public safety command."

If confirmed by a council majority, Kirkpatrick will make history in other ways. She would become the first female to become NOPD superintendent, coming after Woodfork opened the door as the first female interim chief.

Woodfork, who was one of the three finalists for the job along with Kirkpatrick and Thedrick Andres Sr., was appointed in December to succeed ex-chief Shaun Ferguson when he abruptly retired.

Kirkpatrick, a 35-year police veteran with 20 years in leadership position, last served as police chief in Oakland, Calif. Like Oakland, the NOPD has been laboring under a sweeping federal consent decree to foster Constitutional policing and usher in sound training and leadership.

“I would like to thank Mayor Cantrell for having the confidence in me to lead the New Orleans Police Department," said Interim NOPD Superintendent Kirkpatrick. "NOPD is a model police department for other law enforcement agencies across the country. I am honored to join the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department and continue the progress that has been made under the leadership of Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork in crime reduction, recruitment and retention, as well as the advancement that has been made in bringing the department in compliance with the consent decree and moving it to the self-monitoring phase. I am especially looking forward to meeting the people and visiting the neighborhoods of New Orleans. An important tool in our public safety efforts is community engagement. This means actively seeking input from residents, business owners and community organizations to understand their concerns and needs. I am honored to lead this department, and I look forward to working with residents and public safety partners to ensure a safe and protected city.”

Kirkpatrick has not announced any set agenda after she takes over on Saturday. But Livaccari, as well as several council members, say she already reached out to set up one-on-one meetings ahead of her confirmation day.