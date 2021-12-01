Cold weather could affect bars outdoor service due to the city's phase 1 restriction

Due to state rules, the city had to stop allowing bars to serve customers indoors because the parish’s positivity rate surpassed 5 percent for two consecutive weeks.

NEW ORLEANS — The cold weather is creating some challenges for bars and breweries in New Orleans after being forced to only offer to-go drinks and/or outdoor seating, the latest restrictions announced last month in what is being called a modified phase one.

With the weather in the 40’s Monday, some of the only people braving the cold at Brieux Carré Brewing Company were a small group of tourists from Wisconsin. It’s even chilly for them.

“It’s a little bit colder than expected,” said Leann Rettler. “We debated packing winter coats but we did. Thank God!”

Due to state rules, the city had to stop allowing bars to serve customers indoors because the parish’s positivity rate surpassed 5 percent for two consecutive weeks. The added Covid-19 rules coupled with the cold weather are just another obstacle for bars and breweries, like Brieux Carré.

“We’ve redone our business model so many times over to make sure we stay compliant with everything while still being able to stay open and operate,” said Robert Bostick with Brieux Carré.

Bostick says they still have the beer garden open with tables spaced and a few heaters. There are also some seats in the front. Still, it’s slower than usual.

“Cold weather here is always funny,” said Bostick. “We have some heaters but when it starts getting into the high 30s and low 40s nobody wants to really hang outside.”

It’s hard not to have as much business but the brewery is staying afloat largely in part because they changed their license to become a full manufacturer so they can distribute beer. And while the colder weather is tough, Bostick says he’s happy the leaders haven’t forced all bars and breweries to close like early on in the pandemic.

“They are at least allowing us to stay open and not closing out to-go drinks, not closing outdoor seating. It seems like it is a more logical approach,” said Bostick.

Many bars in the city are not open while some have closed for good and that’s a big reason why Rettler decided to endure the cold for a couple of cold ones.

“We like to patronize the smaller breweries just because they are struggling and we need them to be here after the pandemic,” said Rettler.

The indoors ban does not apply to restaurants or to bars that received a restaurant permit.