Controversy brewing over planned development near English Turn

NEW ORLEANS — A Mississippi-based developer wants to build a multi-family apartment complex on a 16-acre plot of land in Lower Coast Algiers in New Orleans.

Xinhong Zhang says the Village at English Turn would include 278-, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The amenities would include a playground, swimming pool, dog spot, and a pickleball court.

“The motto of the Village is ‘the Village is for everyone,’ Zhang said. “It will provide a high-quality place for people in New Orleans.”

But not everyone is for the Village.

The property owners association at the upscale English Turn gated community across the street is opposed to the current scale of the project.

“That is not right for the community,” English Turn Board member Ernest Legier said. “That is not right-sized for the community. That does not take into consideration what’s already here and what’s not here.”

Tuesday, the developer filed a housing discrimination lawsuit against the city and New Orleans City Councilman Freddie King.

It claims the defendants’ “unconstitutional and unlawful actions” are interfering with the construction of needed working and middle-class housing.

“The lawsuit claims that the city of New Orleans, unfortunately, has violated the federal Fair Housing Act in a number of different ways,” said attorney Randall Smith who represents the developer. “The actions, unfortunately of the city of New Orleans at this point are causing a discriminatory effect on housing in New Orleans.”

Councilman King, who lives in English Turn, declined comment on the project. He told WWL-TV, “I’ve been advised by the attorneys not to speak on it. It’s a legal matter.”

According to the lawsuit, Councilman King was not only opposed to the proposed development, but he also submitted a motion to place future building and zoning restrictions on the property.

The Interim Zoning District (IZD) placed on the land imposed an immediate building moratorium.

Legier says the concern is not over affordable housing but a lack of city services to support the new development.

“We support right scaled, appropriate development where it makes sense and we’re not convinced that we are there yet. There’s lots of work to be done.”

Zhang, a New Orleans trained physician from China remains optimistic her project will eventually get built.

“I believe in America,” she said. “I came to this country to pursue freedom and a good life.”

The lawsuit is asking the court to dissolve the IZD and allow the developer to move forward with the project.

It also seeks undisclosed compensatory and punitive damages.