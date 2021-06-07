EMS: 2 kids hurt after crash with school bus in New Orleans East

According to the New Orleans EMS, the crash happened near the intersection of Michoud and Lake Forest boulevards.

NEW ORLEANS — Paramedics say two children had minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in New Orleans East on Monday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans EMS, the crash happened near the intersection of Michoud and Lake Forest boulevards. New Orleans Police Department said 14 children were on the school bus at the time of the crash.

A spokesperson for the police department said no injuries were reported, however, NOEMS said two children were taken to Children's Hospital New Orleans with minor injuries. All parents were reportedly notified, NOEMS said.

Photos from the scene show a black SUV with damage to its front. The NOPD said that the driver of that car was examined for injuries.

#NOEMS responds to school bus vs car crash at Lake Forest/Michoud. Two children transported to @CHNOLA with minor injuries. All parents have been notified. EMS is clear the scene. pic.twitter.com/hsp4iaEItD — New Orleans EMS (@NewOrleansEMS) June 7, 2021