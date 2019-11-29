NEW ORLEANS — An estimated 10,000 people put the turkey on hold to head to the Fair Grounds Race Course this Thanksgiving.

The track made the move to return to its traditional Thanksgiving season start, and kicked off the 148th year of thoroughbred racing Thursday.

“We went back to traditions based on 145 years, opening day has been Thanksgiving for us and New Orleans,” said Fair Grounds Track President Doug Shipley.

The 21st century way to celebrate the start of the season was a battle over who could create the best look.

“I want to be the fanciest, so here I am,” said Candace Winter. “I’m actually wearing a 1920’s Edwardian costume dress.”

Others opted for style from a more recent time period.

“This is inspired by the scene in My Fair Lady,” said Grace Hart. “We’re here to see the ponies.”

Some gained their inspiration from the big holiday meal itself.

“I came once and didn’t wear a hat, after that I knew I had to do something different,” said Malynda Blevins, wearing a tablecloth with a full spread on top of it as her hat. “I was a gravy boat last year and a cake the year before.”

Fair Grounds prepared over one ton of turkey, dressing and corned beef and cabbage for patrons. The racing season will continue through March 29, 2020.

