Families displaced after 2-alarm fire at N.O. east apartment complex

Due to the size of the blaze and how close the 24-unit buildings are, a second alarm was called at 1:48.

NEW ORLEANS — Several families are left without homes Saturday after a 2-alarm fire at a New Orleans East apartment complex, according to the New Orleans Fire Dept.

NOFD said at about 1:46 p.m. firefighters responded to the 12000 block of the North I10 Service Rd. at the Carmel Brook Apartments on a call of a 1-alarm with fire coming from the third floor of Building 6.

Firefighters rescued one resident and a dog from the building during the initial search but as they continued the fire began to intensify and a call for firefighters to evacuate the building went out, according to NOFD.

High-volume hoses were used as they switched to a defensive attack on the fire to lower the chances of it spreading to other buildings due to the high winds.

18 NOFD units with 40 firefighters were able to get the fire under control at about 3:41 p.m. but stayed on the scene to target any hot spots.

Officials ruled Building 6 as a total loss.

03/12/2022. 2- Alarm Fire. 12345 I-10 Service Road. Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/75CcI5VuYM — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) March 12, 2022

NOLA EMS, NOPD, The Red Cross and Entergy are on the site to help those that have been displaced.