31 people displaced following fire at Algiers apartment complex

The apartment complex, Cypress Run Apartments is located in the 6100 block of Tullis Drive.

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters are trying to determine what caused a three-alarm fire at an Algiers apartment complex that left dozens of people without homes on Monday morning.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the fire was first reported around 4:44 a.m. at the Cypress Run Apartment complex on Tullis Drive. Firefighters arriving at the scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from the multi-unit woof framed building. One resident told the fire department that she was in the shower when she heard a smoke alarm and then found her bedroom on fire.

Firefighters called for a third alarm at 5:33 a.m. as crews evacuated residents from the complex's Building H. The fire was not considered under control until 7:06 a.m.

One firefighter was injured while fighting the flames and was treated by New Orleans EMS paramedics.

In total, 31 residents were displaced by the fire.