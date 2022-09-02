Former No Limit rapper Mac steering kids away from violent crime

Mac says when he looks out into the crowd of students, he sees New Orleans’ future. A future worth investing in.

NEW ORLEANS — Many of the crimes in New Orleans are being committed by the city’s youth. Some say the solution is to put pressure on City leaders to be tougher on criminals. Others say that’s only part of the equation.

Today, at Einstein Academy in New Orleans East, a former member of No Limit Records is trying to fill in the gaps by reaching out directly to students.

McKinley Phipps was granted Clemency by Gov. John Bel Edwards last April for a manslaughter charge. Phipps, who went by “Mac” in his No Limit days, maintained he was innocent for the 21 years he served of his 30-year sentence.

He says in a time where crime is on the rise in New Orleans, it’s important for entertainers to be aware of the effects their music has on young people. A message he wished somebody gave to him years ago.

Born and raised in Uptown, Mac’s lyrics reflected New Orleans in the early 90s when the city earned the title of Murder Capitol. According to Mac, his bodyguard got into an altercation one night after a concert in Slidell. His bodyguard allegedly shot and killed the man.

Eyewitnesses at the time named Phipps as the shooter. Fifteen years later, one of the key eyewitnesses recanted their story.

This was at the height of the rapper’s career with No Limit Records.

While in jail, Phipps never gave up his passion form music. Along the way, he picked up a passion for motivating and speaking to those inside about how to improve life once on the outside. It’s opportunities like this that give him a chance to continue to motivate.

“If these youngsters understand what the other side of it is like without having to live it … I’m here to tell you that the other side is not what you think,” Phipps said. “It’s a horrible place.”

A reality they face every day.

City Councilmember Oliver Thomas, who was also in attendance, says he appreciates people like Phipps doing this type of work for New Orleans youth.

Thomas says he always feels fortunate when he himself can learn by watching how those with authentic roots in the community lead.

“All throughout history, it’s everyday men and women who say this is where we want to be and either you get here with us or we are going to bring us there anyway,” Thomas said.

Phipps acknowledges his old music used to glorify a violent criminal lifestyle, but that’s why he came to Einstein Charter, to deliver a different message about the consequences he had to face.

“Many artists are quick to say ‘this is entertainment,’ but to an undeveloped mind this is reality to them,” Phipps said.

He hopes his perspective can continue to educate not just students, but everyone who is charged with their care. He says the education of our young people should be priority number one for City leaders.

It’s hard for a kid to concentrate on his schoolwork when he don’t know when he’s going to eat or if his parents are going to have that fight again tonight,” Phipps said.

A life he knows all too well.

“Particularly in the hood, because of our conditions and the things we have to deal with on a day-to-day basis,” Phipps said. “It makes us so uncomfortable that we push education to the side.”

Phipps says when he looks out into the crowd of students, he sees New Orleans’ future. A future worth investing in.