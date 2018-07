NEW ORLEANS - Four people, including two children, were hurt after shots rang out in the Little Woods area overnight.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man, a woman and two juveniles were hurt in a shooting in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue. Both juveniles and the woman were shot in the leg. Police have not said where the man was shot.

Paramedics took all four victims to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

