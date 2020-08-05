NEW ORLEANS — A city commission that oversees historic preservation got out of the way Wednesday, declining to review a proposal to demolish two historic properties next to the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel a day after the city’s fire chief issued emergency demolition orders.

The Central Business District Historic District Landmarks Commission had three requests on its agenda for Wednesday to demolish properties adjoining the Hard Rock Hotel high-rise, which collapsed Oct. 12, killing three workers.

Two of those buildings are historic old theaters, including the Alamo Theatre, which was designed by noted architect Emile Weil, best known locally for designing the Byzantine-style, domed Touro Synagogue building Uptown in 1908.

But an emergency order from Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell on Tuesday said the smaller buildings must come down to give demolition crews sight-lines and crane access they need to safely take down floors nine through 18 of the partially collapsed Hard Rock project.

Early in Wednesday’s meeting, the HDLC commissioners were informed that lead Hard Rock Hotel developer Mohan Kailas had withdrawn the requests to approve demolition of the 2- and 3-story buildings at 1019, 1025 and 1027 Canal St. and 1022 Iberville St. Those items were removed from the agenda as moot.

One HDLC commissioner, Adrienne Dixson, said “that’s terrible,” when they were told there would be no discussion or public comment accepted on the matter.

Some have questioned if this was a land grab by Kailas and 1031 Canal Development. Kailas and another member of the 1031 Canal ownership team, Todd Trosclair of All-Star Electric, already own the smaller buildings now cleared for demolition. But, in theory, they could now raze all four lots and have a more marketable tract for redevelopment.

Others have wondered why the city didn’t order the smaller buildings demolished earlier if it was an emergency and so necessary to safely demolish the Hard Rock site. McConnell said he was waiting on a demolition plan that could be approved, and that finally happened last week.

Preservationists were not happy that the HDLC review process was circumvented, but they didn’t want to stand in the way of demolishing the Hard Rock. The Preservation Resource Center’s board president, Jeanne Boughton, called for the historic building materials to be salvaged. She also wants a strict review of any redevelopment on the site:

“Once the site is cleared, the PRC will advocate for a redevelopment plan that honors this historic area and a design that serves the public interest,” Boughton said in a prepared statement. “The PRC believes strongly that the work of the Historic District Landmarks Commission is crucial to the protection of the city’s historic neighborhoods and architecture and will play an important role in the future redevelopment of this historic site.”