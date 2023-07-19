Heat, other factors blamed for dead fish at City Park

The City Park Conservancy says it's working closely with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and other consultants to determine the cause.

NEW ORLEANS — Extreme heat could be the blame for dozens of dead fish spotted in a City Park Lagoon this week.

City Park told our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate that they aren't sure of the exact cause, but they suspect historically low water levels and invasive plant species were helping deplete oxygen.

"We take our role as conservators of a thriving urban ecology very seriously, and we are working diligently with the consulting team to prevent future events like this," the park said to NOLA.com.