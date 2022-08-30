Jesuit High School closed Tuesday due to threat against campus

The school said the closure was "out of an abundance of caution" and that there was no immediate danger to the school or school community.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Jesuit High School of New Orleans abruptly canceled classes on Tuesday after a threat was made against the campus.

In a statement published on the school's website, the administration said the closure was "out of an abundance of caution" and that there was no immediate danger to the school or school community.

"All threats are investigated and taken seriously, and Jesuit is working with authorities to swiftly identify the source of this threat," the statement said.

School leaders are asking parents to speak to their children about the seriousness of threats made against schools.

The statement did not include any information about the threat, its message or how it was delivered.