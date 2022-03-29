List of school closings, short days, virtual learning ahead of severe weather

There is a strong chance for severe weather Wednesday, mostly later in the day and evening, but there is also a high wind warning most of the day.

Wednesday stays warm with windy conditions ahead of our next line of thunderstorms. This one is expected to roll in during the evening between roughly 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. The worst should reach the New Orleans metro area about 8 or 9 p.m. Exact timing could still change a little.

Here is a list of schools that have altered their plans for Wednesday, March 30. *We will continue to update the list as we receive more information.

Orleans Parish

University of New Orleans - all classes after 12 pm are virtual.

St. James Parish

Early dismissal Wednesday: Head Start and high schools will dismiss at 1:00 pm and elementary schools will dismiss at 1:30 pm. Additionally, all after school activities are cancelled.

St. Tammany Parish

Normal school day in person. After school activities have been cancelled. After care will follow normal schedule.

Tangipahoa Parish