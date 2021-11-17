Long lines at Entergy centers as customers say they've paid bills, had power turned off

Entergy did say they had resumed disconnections for non-payment on November 1 after having delayed them following Hurricane Ida.

A line of customers went around the Entergy customer care center on Canal Street Wednesday and many of the people in line said their power had been disconnected despite having paid their bill.

Frustrations were high as some even said they had receipts showing payment.

"They told me they don't have me in the system as paying my bill," said Cathy Douse. "Here's my receipt. Came into this office Friday morning. They say I didn't come in here because they don't have it in their system. Here's the receipt."

Entergy issued a statement acknowledging the long lines.