NEW ORLEANS – Police are looking for a missing Covington man who said he was going to meet a woman in New Orleans before he disappeared.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 24-year-old Skylar Vellejos was last seen in Covington by his coworkers on Friday, Oct. 12. Vellejos reportedly told his father Saturday that he planned to go to New Orleans to meet a woman that he had talked to on social media. He has not been seen or heard from since.

NOPD describe Vellejos as a Hispanic male, 6’3” tall and weighing about 210 pounds. He has a cross tattoo on his left forearm. Police say he does not suffer from any health issues.

Police say no photograph of Vellejos is available at this time.

Anyone with information about Skylar Vellejos’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD eighth district detective Marshall Scallan at 504-658-6080.

