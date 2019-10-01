NEW ORLEANS (AP) — City Council members in New Orleans are set to discuss proposals that could sharply curtail short-term vacation-rentals of whole houses in residential neighborhoods.

The most controversial of the proposals would limit short-term rental licenses to a single, owner-occupied residential property. However, the council on Thursday also is expected to order a study that could lead to exceptions in some blighted areas as a possible way of spurring development.

The proposed restrictions were unveiled last month. They are supported by many in some of the city's historic neighborhoods who complain that outside investors have bought up homes for vacation rentals and contributed to an exodus of full-time residents with a stake in the area. Some property owners and businesses that facilitate online vacation rentals, such as Airbnb, oppose the restrictions.