NEW ORLEANS — Need a free fill-up? Good Friday might be your lucky day.

The Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Baptist church in New Orleans is giving away free gas to 250 people at two different locations.

The first-come-first-served #GreaterGasGiveaway starts at 9 a.m. and will last until 11 a.m. at the following locations:

Sterling Xpress - 1167 Tchoupitoulas Street

Gentilly-Paris Shell - 2035 Gentilly Boulevard

The free gas will only be available "while supplies last."