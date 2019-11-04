NEW ORLEANS — The grand opening of a new terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is being delayed until later this year.

In a statement released Thursday, the New Orleans Aviation Board said that the terminal will be opened to the public in fall 2019. The board blamed "complex coordination of construction activities" for the delay.

"I accept the responsibility of making sure that when our new airport opens, it is at 100 percent readiness," Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. "The fact is: it is not ready, and there is more work to be done to get us there."

The statement said the delay will give workers more time for testing, training and implementation of key systems at the terminal. It added that there will be no impact to flights to and from MSY because of the delay.

City leaders promised that a specific opening day will be confirmed at a later time.

Thursday's announcement marks the fourth time that the terminal's opening has been delayed. The project was originally scheduled to be finished in May 2018 for New Orleans' tricentennial celebrations. The opening was then pushed back to October 2018, February 2019 and then May 15, 2019.

Construction on the project began in January 2016. Officials say the project is 95% complete.

