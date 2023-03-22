WWL-TV statement on flyer in Orleans judicial race

We want to make it clear that WWL-TV does not endorse any candidate in that race nor does it take any position on any candidate seeking political office.

NEW ORLEANS — Many voters in New Orleans are receiving a flyer concerning Judicial candidate Diedre Pierce Kelly, who is running against Simone Levine and Leon Roche for Criminal District Court Judge.

On that mailing is the WWL-TV logo and a reference to a story WWL-TV reported about Ms. Kelly.

We want to make it clear that WWL-TV does not endorse any candidate in that race nor does it take any position on any candidate seeking political office.

The PAC for Justice has no relationship with WWL-TV and we neither endorse nor condemn any of its positions.