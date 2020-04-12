New Orleans mayor threatens layoffs if tax changes fail

LaToya Cantrell said Thursday that if the measures aren't approved, the city would have to turn temporary furloughs of city workers into layoffs.

NEW ORLEANS — The mayor of New Orleans is threatening to lay off city employees unless voters on Saturday agree to extend three property taxes.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday that if the measures aren't approved, the city would have to turn temporary furloughs of city workers into layoffs.

The ballot measures would reconfigure some existing property taxes.

Cantrell says her administration assumed the ballot measures would pass, and built that money into the 2021 budget. She said that's why layoffs could result if they fail in Saturday's voting.

Orleans Parish Tax Propositions:

Proposition 1 (Infrastructure and maintenance)

This proposition would replace a 1.77-mill tax for streets and traffic signals and a 0.56-mill tax for capital projects with a single 2.619-mill tax for streets, drainage, public facilities, vehicles and equipment.

Proposition 2 (Libraries and early childhood education)

This proposition would replace a 2.58-mill tax for libraries with a single 0.987-mill tax for libraries and early childhood education.

Proposition 3 (Housing and economic development)

This proposition would replace a single 0.91-mill tax for housing and economic development with two separate taxes – a 1.05-mill tax for housing and a 1.164-mill tax for economic development.

French Quarter Public safety Tax renewal (only French Quarter voters)

