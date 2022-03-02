New Orleans mother of four creates magnets a with message

Her intention is to keep the conversation going about the city's crime, and hoping a solution will be found

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans woman is trying to make a point about the city's latest surge in crime. She came up with magnets that go on peoples' cars with a message for carjackers. And people are talking about it.

With five words, the message is clear: "Don't carjack me, kids inside."

"I feel like the crime right now is getting out of control I mean you can't do anything, you can't get gas without feeling unsafe," she said. "I don't think people need to live like that."

Like most in New Orleans, Gabriela Barnetzer has grown frustrated with the recent number of carjackings. So, as a little something for friends, she came up with these car magnets.

"The wheels started turning in my head what would I do if that happened to me?" she said. "I have no idea because the options are very slim. And to get the kids out of the car it's very difficult, and to do it with guns pointed and kids screaming and do it quickly, I don't think I could make it happen."

Barnetzer is a mother of four. As word spread about the magnets, she quickly realized her fears are also shared by many other parents.

"The magnet was more of what can I do to share my feelings in a way that people can see it," she said.

In about a week, more than a hundred orders have come in, some from people in other states. Ideally, of course she'd like the magnets to deter a potential carjacker, but really, it's more about the conversation they create.

"My intention was to make my point and say this is crazy that I have to think about something like this to put on a magnet," she said. "It's the life we're living and it's completely unnecessary and I don't think we need to live like this and I hope people who have the power and resources really start to do something that will make the changes needed."

She says she'll continue to make the magnets, but hopes a solution will be found soon. That way no one else will become a statistic to carjacking.

Barnetzer plans on donating sales from the magnets to local nonprofits specializing in programs for youth mentorship.