3 remain in hunt for next NOPD superintendent, sources tell WWL-TV

The names on the list, according to multiple sources, are: Interim Chief Michelle Woodfork, former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick and Thedrick Andres Sr.

NEW ORLEANS — And then there were three.

After interviewing six semi-finalists to be the next New Orleans Police Chief, an advisory panel of eleven “external stakeholders” came up with three candidates to be forwarded to the next step in the hiring process.

The names on the list, according to multiple sources, are: Interim Chief Michelle Woodfork, former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick and Thedrick Andres Sr.

But City Hall spokesman Gregory Joseph said no list has been sent to the mayor’s office as of Monday. He said the search firm hired by the city to conduct the search is in charge of assembling the packet that will be sent to Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“The IACP has not put forth any recommendations, nor have they completed their process,” Joseph wrote in response to questions about what happens next.

What also remains unknown is how a panel of seven “internal stakeholders” weighed in on the candidates. The internal panelists are all City Hall officials representing the mayor’s inner circle,

The three finalists chosen by the external stakeholders were among 33 applicants who were narrowed by the IACP to make up the six semi-finalists. Those candidates were then interviewed over the course of two days in closed-door sessions at Gallier Hall.

The process has already been the subject of criticism by members of the City Council, as well as community members, who are questioning the transparency of the search.

The voices on the council are especially important because whoever emerges at the Cantrell’s choice will have to undergo a confirmation hearing by the council, the first of its kind since the measure was adopted by voters in November.

Council Vice-President Helena Moreno wrote a letter Friday stating that she will not vote to approve any candidate forwarded to the council unless the IACP and City Hall provide more information about how the list of 33 candidates was narrowed to the top six.

The three candidates submitted by the external stakeholders are:

Michelle Woodfork, Interim Chief, NOPD

Anne Kirkpatrick, Oakland, Ca. Former Police Chief

In law enforcement since 1982.



Served in eight departments, four of them as Chief of Police - most recently Former Chief of Police of Oakland, CA.



Graduate of the FBI National Academy, The FBI National Executive Institute and the FBI's Law Enforcement Executive Development School



Licensed attorney.

Thedrick Andres, ex-chief, Henderson, Nevada