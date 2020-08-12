Wanted: Armed robbers impersonating NOPD officers in fake traffic stops

Investigators say one man was wearing a face mask with a badge patch and a jacket with a patch on the left chest similar to those worn by NOPD officers

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are urgently asking the public’s help to identify two men who allegedly committed multiple armed robberies on Monday while impersonating a New Orleans police officer.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the two men used police-style red and blue lights in an SUV’s front windshield and grille to perform a traffic stop near Stephen Girard Avenue Louisa Drive.

A spokesperson for the NOPD said the vehicle is not believed to a city-owned vehicle.

Investigators say one man exited the SUV wearing a face mask with a badge patch and a jacket with a patch on the left chest similar to those worn by NOPD officers. Police say he asked the victim for his license, insurance, and if he had any firearms in the vehicle.

Police say the victim handed the imposter a green Taurus handgun who then referred to the weapon as a “91G” and said he needed to check the gun’s serial number. That’s when he re-entered the SUV and sped away with the gun.

The NOPD said a second incident was reported about 30 minutes later in the 1700 block of North Dorgenois Street in the Seventh Ward. A victim said he was driving when a newer model Ford Explorer with no license plate cut him off. In that incident, the victim said three armed suspects exited the SUV and identified themselves at police officers. They then took the victim's property and sped off.

Anyone with information about the two men is asked to call the NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

